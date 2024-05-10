PM Modi Articulates His 'Idea of India' While Launching A Scathing Attack On Congress

Accusing the Congress of continuously unveiling its disdain towards Hindus and their cultural practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Hyderabad asserted that a prominent leader who mentors the ‘shehzada’ had also expressed disapproval of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“He has declared that construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya’ and celebrating Ram Navami is against the idea of India,” Modi alleged adding, “I go to temple with great pride. He has given certificate that even this is anti-national. Do you perform puja on Ram Navami or not? Do you want to go to Ayodhya for darshan? Are you going to commit anti-national activity (with worship)?”

PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, took a scathing dig at Congress saying, the party who has always looked from a foreign perspective is completely clueless about the ‘Idea of India.’

“The idea of India Is A Reflection of India’s Centuries-Old Legacy”

While elaborating on the concept of ‘Idea of India,’ PM Modi asserted, “The idea of India is a reflection of India’s centuries-old legacy. Idea of India means ‘Satyamev Jayate’… Idea of India means ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’… Idea of India means ‘God is Great.’

Further shedding light on this, PM Modi, who originally spoke in Sanskrit stated, “Idea of India is the reflection of India’s thousand years old culture. Articulating his Idea of India at Hyderabad today. PM Modi said, “Idea of India is where Truth always triumphs, Non-violence is the supreme religion, Conduct is the supreme religion, for there is no religion beyond truth as they say in many ways is the one true Brahmin.”

He continued, “Idea of India is that the earth is the family, Idea of India is that all-sectarian stands for equality. I take refuge in the Buddha, Let all look for the good, and let no one share the pain. Idea of India is where the glories of the virtuous for the benefit of others, Idea of India is where public service is the Lord’s service,” adding, “Idea of India is where God is the God of all beings.”

PM Modi shared, “Idea of India is being equal among all the lights. It is where God Is Great, Narayana in male, Shiva in being! And where the goddess who is situated in the form of mother in all beings.”

“Let Us Not Hate Each Other”

PM Modi said, “Woman, you are Narayani, Let us not hate each other, Ask for forgiveness and, Idea of India is even the golden Lanka does not please me, Lakshman. Mother and birthplace are more precious than heaven. This earth that gave birth to us…is more dear to me than heaven.”

He continued, “These were the words of Lord Rama…This Idea Of India- Today is not limited to beliefs. This Idea Of India Today is the identity of India. It is the voice of India which is why today, Idea of India is International Yoga Day, Idea of India is the vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future, Idea of India one sun one earth one grid for the world, Idea of India means Shiv Shakti Point on the Moon and it is Mother of Democracy.

PM Modi concluded, “Idea of India is justice to all, appeasement to none,” adding, “Congress is against the worship of Lord Ram from where we get all the inspiration.”

When Is Telangana Going To Vote?

Telangana will go to voting on May 13 voting across several constituencies including Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam.

The voting process will commence early in the morning and continue throughout the day, ensuring sufficient time for all eligible voters to cast their votes. The Election Commission of India, in collaboration with various stakeholders, will oversee the smooth conduct of the electoral process, ensuring its integrity and fairness.

