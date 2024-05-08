PM Modi declares Congress-INDI Alliance split after third phase of General Elections

With the completion of the third phase of the General Elections on May 7, marking the halfway point in India’s electoral process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Telangana. During this event, he highlighted significant political developments, including the apparent rift within the Congress and its INDI Alliance parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally at Karimnagar, following the completion of the third phase of General general elections, remarked on the political landscape and the dynamics between various parties. He asserted that after the third phase of polls, the “fuse” between Congress and its INDI Alliance partners had blown off, indicating a fracture in their political collaboration.

Speaking at a public meeting in Telangana’s Karimnagar, PM Modi emphasized the contrasting ideologies of the BJP and Congress-BRS (BRS refers to the INDI Alliance) regarding governance. He stated that while the BJP prioritizes a “nation first” approach, the Congress and its allies operate on a “family first” principle, portraying them as parties serving familial interests over national welfare.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana’s Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, “Due to this policy of ‘family first’, Congress has disrespected PV Narasimha Rao, even after his death, they denied the entry of his dead body in the Congress’ office. BJP-NDA govt… pic.twitter.com/yFHVdRN19A — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

PM Modi elaborated on this point by linking corruption, appeasement politics, and a lack of effective governance as common traits connecting Congress and BRS. He also addressed the issue of disrespect towards former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao by the Congress, contrasting it with the BJP-NDA government’s recognition of Rao’s contributions through the Bharat Ratna award.

The Prime Minister’s speech also touched upon economic matters, referencing the ‘double R’ (RR) tax, popularized due to a recent Telugu movie titled ‘RRR.’ He humorously remarked about the tax’s significant revenue compared to the film’s collections, adding a light-hearted note to his address.

Turning to political opponents, PM Modi criticized Congress’s focus on targeting industrialists like Ambani and Adani, questioning their sudden shift in rhetoric after election announcements. He challenged the Congress leadership to disclose any alleged dealings with these industrialists, highlighting a perceived inconsistency in their narrative.

Furthrmore, PM Modi accused both Congress and BRS of conceding Hyderabad’s political space to AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) and asserted that BJP is the first party to challenge AIMIM’s dominance in the region. He suggested that the BJP’s rise in Hyderabad has unnerved Congress and BRS more than it has affected AIMIM.

PM Modi’s address in Telangana not only outlined the ongoing political dynamics but also showcased the BJP’s stance on governance, economic policies, and challenges posed to regional political strongholds. The declaration of the Congress-INDI Alliance split adds a new dimension to the evolving narrative of the General elections, shaping the discourse as the country progresses through the remaining phases of voting.