Sonia Gandhi Slams PM Modi, Says, 'Hatred Is Being Promoted For Political Gains'

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a recent video message amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, vehemently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of fostering a distressing atmosphere across the nation. Gandhi urged citizens to unite under the Congress banner for a brighter future.

Gandhi’s message resonates with the everyday struggles faced by citizens, from rampant unemployment among the youth to the alarming rise in atrocities against women. She has not minced words in attributing these challenges to the policies and intentions of the Modi-led government, alleging a single-minded pursuit of power even if it means stoking division and animosity among communities.

“Today in every corner of the country, youth are facing unemployment, women are facing atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities are facing terrible discrimination. This atmosphere is due to the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Their focus is only on gaining power at any cost. They have promoted hatred for political gain. The Congress Party and I have always fought for the progress of all, justice for the deprived, and to strengthen the country… The Congress and INDIA alliance are dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy. Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together let us build a strong and united India…” Her video message came at a time when voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in 93 constituencies across 11 states and UT said Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.