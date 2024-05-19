UK PM Rishi Sunak And Wife Beats Prince Charles Net Worth

Mostly, businessmen snatch the list of rich names, but here is a new category. The Sunday Times listed the names of the rich, and it was found that Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty’s wealth ₹1,230 crore in the past year. Their net worth rose from ₹5,290 crore in 2023 to ₹6,510 crore in the most recent list. This significant increase is largely due to Murty’s ownership stake in Infosys, the major Indian IT company co-founded by her father. According to the annual list of the wealthiest people in the UK, Sunak and Murty are now wealthier than King Charles.

The Prime Minister and Murty are the richest couple to reside at No. 10 Downing Street, ranking 245th on the list. They now surpass King Charles, whose personal fortune increased from ₹6,000 crore to ₹6,100 crore this year. In 2022, the Sunaks were ranked higher than the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose personal wealth was estimated to exceed ₹3,700 crore that year, as reported by Metro UK.

This revelation comes amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, highlighted by recent data from the Trussell Trust showing that 3.1 million food parcels were distributed in the past year, a record number. Sunak, who is leading the country through rising living expenses, is a former hedge fund manager, but Murty is by far the wealthiest member of the Sunak family. Before becoming a partner at two hedge funds, he worked as an analyst at investment bank Goldman Sachs from 2001 to 2004.

The List:

1. Gopi Hinduja – ₹3,72,000 crore

2. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – ₹2,92,500 crore

3. David and Simon Reuben and family – ₹2,49,000 crore

4. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – ₹2,35,000 crore

5. Sir James Dyson and family – ₹2,08,000 crore

6. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – ₹1,72,000 crore

7. Idan Ofer – ₹1,49,000 crore

8. Lakshmi Mittal and family – ₹1,49,000 crore

9. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – ₹1,44,000 crore

10. John Fredriksen and family – ₹1,28,000 crore

What Is Prince Charles Net Worth ?

King Charles has risen to the 258th position among the wealthiest individuals in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of $770 million. Despite facing challenges with his ongoing cancer battle and family issues, he has found a reason to smile. Recent analyses reveal that his personal wealth has seen a substantial increase. The surge is by 12 million dollar over the last year.

Show Full Article