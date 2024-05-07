SC Hearing Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea, Asks ED, 'Why Did It Take Two Years For ED To Unearth The Delhi Excise Policy Case?'

Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy-money laundering case.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024, just a few days after the model code of conduct for the general election was declared on March 16.

The hearing today is being presided over by a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the AAP supremo, and the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju will continue the ED’s counter arguments today.

ASG SV Raju started with a note detailing instances of digital evidence showing transactions of 100 crores through Hawala Operators that have been destroyed.

Following up, the Supreme Court asked the ED, “A bribe that was 100 crores, how did it become 1100 crores? That is a phenomenal rate of returns,” Justice Khanna tells ASG SV Raju.

ASG SV Raju then countered and said the initial statements were not on the name of Kejriwal, as the investigation then was not on his name, neither was he involved then. Basically, implying that the Delhi CM is the master conspirator of the case. The central agency, in its application, wrote that the south group owed some undue favors to the Delhi CM. To return back those favors, the group of influential south Indian people paid Kejriwal 100 crores.

ASG Raju then stated the reason for the slow build-up of the case. He said to the bench that the witnesses initially did not utter the CM’s name.

He also further went on assuring the SC that the central agency had no reason at that time to straightaway put questions on the CM.

Countering, Justice Khanna said, “If you don’t put the question, then it is your issue.” The justice then also asked to view the case files maintained by the agency.

Following up, ASG SV Raju also shed light on Kejriwal’s expensive hotel stay during the Goa Assembly elections, which was paid by the General Administrative Department of the Delhi government, and a part was financed through Chanpreet Singh. “It is not a politically motivated case…There is not a single statement exonerating Kejriwal,” he adds.

Justice Khanna then asked, “Why did it take ED two years to unearth the alleged links?” In response to which ASG Raju responded, “Your defence is the initial statement did not concern Kejriwal, so his name did not appear in them. Witnesses could mislead or cover-up. It is the duty of the probe officer to unearth the truth. It may take time.”