Naturals Ice Cream Owner Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath Passed Away At 70

Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the visionary behind Naturals Ice Cream, breathed his last at the age of 70 on Friday night. His final rites took place on Saturday evening in Amboli, Andheri West.

Known as the ‘Ice Cream Man Of India’, his Naturals ice cream consistently ranks among the top choices. Naturals ice cream is not just a delight that we like to indulge in but also exhibits an inspirational story of success. When coming across the stories that have life-changing narratives and exemplary stories, we would be remiss to overlook the journey of Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath. Unfortunately, we received news of his passing only recently.

Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath the individual responsible for Naturals Ice Cream, a business valued at approximately Rs 400 crore, serves as a prime example of an inspiring story that leaves us with motivation and showcases Persistence, creativity, and resilience.

The Beginnings And Hurdles