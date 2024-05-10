Arvind Kejriwal's First Plan Of Action: To Visit Hanuman Temple And Hold Press Conference, Watch Here

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s release order has been received by Tihar jail authorities, he has been released from Tihar Jail after almost 50 days. His wife Sunita Kejriwal reaches Tihar Jail to receive her husband Arvind Kejriwal. He will be directly going to CM’s house. He directly came out from the Tihar Jail in a car from gate no. 2 of the jail.

The Supreme Court of India extended interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until June 1 regarding his involvement in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, a case entangled with accusations of money laundering. During Tuesday’s hearing on the matter, the apex court expressed hesitancy about allowing Kejriwal to resume his official responsibilities if granted interim bail, particularly in light of the ongoing elections. Subsequently, the court opted to defer its decision, reserving the order for a later date.

His 1st Public Address After Releasing From Tihar Jail:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made his first public address after his release from jail, commencing with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inqalab Zindabad.” Expressing his gratitude for being among the people again, he emphasized his earlier promise of returning swiftly, now fulfilled.

“It feels wonderful to be among all of you today,” he exclaimed. “I promised I would come back soon, and here I am!” With deep reverence, he added, “First and foremost, I want to offer my respects to the feet of Lord Hanuman. It is by his blessings that I stand before you all today, ready to embark on this journey together.”

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from millions across the country, Kejriwal thanked the judges of the Supreme Court, stating, “I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court for their decision.” He then made a heartfelt plea to the audience, saying, “I urge you all to join me in the fight against tyranny. I am fighting with all my strength, but we need all 1.4 billion citizens to stand up against dictatorship.”

Inviting everyone to join him at the Hanuman temple in Cannut Palace the next morning at 11 AM, Kejriwal announced, “We will seek the blessings of Hanuman Ji and hold a press conference at 1 PM in the party office.” Anticipating a large gathering at the temple, he concluded, “Tomorrow, at the Hanuman temple in Cannut Palace, more people than ever will come to seek Hanuman Ji’s darshan. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

History:

Since his arrest on March 21, Kejriwal had been held in judicial custody at Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court took notice of Kejriwal’s plea on April 15 and requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate. On April 9, the high court affirmed his arrest, citing his consistent failure to participate in the investigation and respond to summons. This issue revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the development and implementation of the Delhi government’s now-defunct liquor excise policy for 2021-22.

