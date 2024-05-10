'I Am Very Happy To See That…' Mamata Banerjee Expressingher Happiness On Interim bail To Arvind Kejriwal

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the excise policy case, providing him with temporary relief amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The decision comes after Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Expressing her satisfaction with the court’s decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X to convey her happiness. She stated, “I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections.” Banerjee’s sentiments were echoed by Aaditya Thackeray, who posted on the same platform, extending his support to Kejriwal and emphasizing the importance of speaking the truth in the face of opposition.

Furthermore, Atishi, Delhi Minister and AAP leader, hailed the Supreme Court’s decision as a victory for truth, democracy, and the Constitution. She emphasized that Kejriwal’s interim bail symbolizes the triumph of democracy and highlights the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democratic principles.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta, which presided over the case, granted Kejriwal interim bail, allowing him temporary relief from the legal proceedings initiated by the ED. However, the court stipulated that if interim bail were granted, Kejriwal would not be permitted to fulfill his official duties as Chief Minister during this period.

During the hearings, the Enforcement Directorate, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had opposed Kejriwal’s bail plea, arguing against any deviation from standard legal procedures. Mehta emphasized that being Chief Minister should not exempt Kejriwal from facing the consequences of the law and questioned if exceptions were being made for politicians by the Supreme Court.

The decision to grant interim bail to Kejriwal not only provides him with temporary relief but also underscores the significance of due process and judicial oversight in upholding democratic values. It reflects the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring fairness and justice, even in cases involving prominent political figures.

As the legal proceedings continue, Kejriwal’s supporters remain hopeful that justice will prevail, and he will be able to resume his duties as Chief Minister once the legal hurdles are overcome. The interim bail serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and transparency in governance, reinforcing the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

