Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results Declared: Pass Percentage at 91.55%

The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education has announced the much-anticipated results of the class 10 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024. A total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the exams, out of which 8,18,743 have passed, marking a pass percentage of 91.55%. This achievement reflects a slight increase from last year’s pass percentage of 91.31%.

This year’s results showcase the commendable performance of schools across the state, with 12,625 schools participating in the examinations. Notably, 4,105 schools achieved a remarkable 100% pass result, with 1,365 of these schools being government institutions.

The inclusion and success of physically challenged students in these examinations are noteworthy, with 13,510 physically challenged students appearing for the class 10 exams. Their pass percentage stands at an impressive 92.45%, with 12,419 students clearing the exams.

Even students from juvenile prisons displayed determination and academic prowess, as 260 juvenile students took the exams, out of which 228 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.69%.

An interesting highlight from the results is that 20,691 students scored a perfect 100 out of 100 in the subject of mathematics, showcasing excellence in this critical subject.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his congratulations to all the successful students, emphasizing the importance of education as a gateway to future opportunities. He encouraged low scorers to seize upcoming opportunities in higher and vocational education, highlighting government schemes aimed at guiding students towards a bright future.

Actor and TVK Chief Vijay also joined in congratulating the successful students and hinted at a forthcoming meeting with them. Last year, Vijay met top-ranking students from classes 10 and 12 across various constituencies and awarded cash prizes, demonstrating his commitment to recognizing academic excellence.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the results for Class 12 exams, revealing a pass percentage of 82.45%. However, students awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 results will have to wait a little longer, as the CBSE has announced that the results are expected to be declared after May 20, 2024.

As students across the country await their board exam results, the achievements of Tamil Nadu’s class 10 students stand as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the support of their schools and families.

