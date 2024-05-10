'Today Marks The Beginning Of the Lok Sabha Elections Of The Country': AAP Holds Press Meet After SC Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

In the biggest development of the day after about 50 long days in jail, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today ( May 10). Just after the Supreme Court granted bail, the AAP party workers held a press conference where AAP Leaders including Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and others were present in the meeting. Today also marks an auspicious day of Akshay Tirthiya marking good luck to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Summary Of the Meet:

Gopal Rai began the conference, Today’s interim bail from the Supreme Court proves that truth has triumphed and people have received a ray of hope. It will remove dictatorship, and with Kejriwal’s release, today everyone has gained hope. On behalf of all the people of Delhi, lovers of the constitution of the country, and the entire party, we want to express our gratitude to the Supreme Court for shining a light by granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in this era of dictatorship’s darkness.

Atishi: The decision that came from the SC today, though Kejriwal ji didn’t get bail, with this decision, truth has won, democracy has won. Whenever democracy has been in danger in the history of our country, whenever the constitution has been in danger, the SC has come forward in our country, and the SC has played a very important role in protecting democracy. By granting bail to Kejriwal for appearing in publicity, SC has given permission, this decision will protect democracy because the biggest principle in this country is that free and fair elections are the foundation of our constitution, every individual’s equal right to elections.

She added saying, “Today there is a dictatorial government in this country, a government that wants to suppress the opposition, a government that wants to end democracy, and a government that is trying to abolish the constitution. But this dictatorship will end, and it will end in the 2024 elections.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj: Arvind Kejriwal has the blessings of Lord Hanuman, today he will come out of jail and this has a very big purpose, Kejriwal ji will come out, and you will see it yourself in a few days. Indeed, today marks the beginning of the Lok Sabha elections of the country,” said the AAP party member, emphasizing the start of a new political phase.

