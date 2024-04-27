Mumbai Airport Faces Hoax Bomb Threat, Case Registered

Authorities at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were thrown into a state of alert after receiving a hoax bomb threat call, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to Mumbai police, the call, originating from an unidentified number, was received by a female employee of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) stationed at Terminal 1. The caller, speaking in an English accent, claimed that a bomb had been planted in Terminal 1 of the airport.

Upon receiving the call, the employee promptly alerted her superiors, who then informed the bomb squad and relevant security agencies. Law enforcement officials swiftly descended on the scene to commence an investigation.

However, the situation took a peculiar turn when the caller abruptly disconnected the call after providing specific details about the alleged bomb location, including Terminal 1 and Gate No 1, with a cryptic sign-off of “All the Best.”

Despite thorough searches by the bomb squad and security personnel, no explosive device was discovered, leading authorities to classify the call as a hoax.

In response to the incident, the Mumbai Airport Police have initiated a case against the unidentified caller under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to public mischief and criminal intimidation. Efforts to trace the whereabouts of the caller are currently underway.

Speaking on the matter, a police spokesperson stated that apprehending the suspect is paramount to unraveling the motive behind the hoax call. Until the perpetrator is apprehended, the true intentions behind the false alarm remain shrouded in mystery.

As investigations continue, airport authorities and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the safety and security of travelers and personnel at Mumbai’s bustling international airport. Further developments in the case are eagerly awaited as authorities work to bring the perpetrator to justice.