 Woman Throws Special Needs Son into Crocodile-Infested Canal After Fight with Husband

A woman in Karnataka threw her six-year-old special needs son into a canal teeming with crocodiles following a heated argument with her husband. The tragic incident was revealed when the police found the child’s lifeless body, partially consumed by crocodiles on Monday.

The local authorities reported that the woman was identified as 32-year-old Savitri, who worked as a house help. Savitri reportedly frequently engaged in disputes with her husband Ravi Kumar, 36, regarding their son Vinod, who was born deaf and mute. The couple also has a two-year-old son.

Recounting the events leading up to the tragedy, Savitri disclosed to the authorities that her husband persistently tormented her, often suggesting that she should get rid of their son by throwing him into the nearby canal.

“My husband is responsible. He used to keep saying let the son die and that all he does is eat. Let him be, I’d say. If my husband keeps saying that, how much torture can my son endure? Where will I go share my pain,” she lamented.

Following yet another intense altercation on Saturday, Savitri, overwhelmed by emotions, escorted her son to the canal situated in Uttara Kannada district and callously cast him into the crocodile-infested waters.

Alerted by local residents, authorities promptly launched a search operation, collaborating with fire officials. The exhaustive search persisted throughout the night until the child’s lifeless body was recovered the subsequent morning. Tragically, signs of crocodile attacks were evident, with the child’s right arm missing and numerous bite marks found all over his body, indicating a gruesome demise at the jaws of the reptiles.

Both Ravi and Savitri have been arrested, and the authorities have initiated legal proceedings, registering a case of murder against them, as confirmed by police officials.