McDonald's Reveals New Budget-Friendly '3 for Rs316' Mix 'N' Match Menu

In an attempt to offer diners an affordable treat this May half-term, McDonald’s is gearing up to launch its new ‘3 for Rs316’ Mix ‘N’ Match menu. reports stat that customers can now enjoy a trio of menu items at McDonald’s for just Rs316, starting May 22 and running through to June 11.

This new menu allows customers to select, mix and match from a carefully curated menu of McDonald’s favorites, including Small Fries, Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Mayo Chicken, 4 Nuggets, Apple Pie, Core Mini McFlurry (Oreo, Maltesers, Smarties), Veggie Dippers, and Side Salad. Exceeding over 100 possible combinations, McDonald’s has brought in something for everyone in the new menu.

However, it is imperative for the customers to note that the offer is subject to terms and conditions which includes the availability of items and individual restaurant participation. Nevertheless, McDonald’s assures customers that the deal is valid across all its restaurants, ensuring accessibility to all.

This budget-friendly initiative is aimed at catering to customers looking for value without compromising on taste or variety. Whether it’s a quick snack or a satisfying meal, the ‘3 for Rs316’ menu provides options for every appetite.

With the launch just in time for the May half-term, families and individuals alike can indulge in their McDonald’s favorites without breaking the bank. Whether it’s a lunchtime treat or an evening snack, McDonald’s offers a convenient and affordable dining experience for all.

