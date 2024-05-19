Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns in a Golden Gown at Cannes 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress, best known for her work in ‘Made In Heaven’, has found a foothold in the world of glitz and glamour with her striking screen presence and elegant personality. She is currently in the news because of her Cannes debut. The star recently stunned fans with her look at the Magnum party.

Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns at Cannes 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the Magnum Party at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and left fans spellbound with her grace. The actress shared a few photos from the event to pique the curiosity of netizens.

Her caption read: “Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes”

She sported a gown by Itrh for the Magnum party. at the event and gave strong proof of her elegance. The gown had crystal embellishments, which further upped its recall value.

This, interestingly, was Sobhita’s second outing at Cannes 2024. For her first appearance, she sported a plum sequined jumpsuit with cuts on the side. It was designed by Namrata Joshipura. She completed her look with plum eyeshadow and nude-coloured lips.

The ‘Goodachari’ star accessorised the look with gold hoops.

On the Work Front

Sobhita, meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The actress garnered attention with her work in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. She then added a new dimension to her career when she made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’. The action-thriller received favourable reviews and emerged as a success. Its cast included Marakand Deshpande, Zakir Hussain, and Sikander Kher. It is yet to be released in India.

