Four Detained In Uttarakhand Forest Fire Case As Chief Minister Vows Firm Measures

Amidst ongoing forest fires posing a grave threat in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated the state’s dedication to mitigating the situation.

Authorities have taken swift action, arresting four individuals allegedly responsible for igniting a fire in the Gangolihat range forest within the Pithoragarh district. The accused, identified as Piyush Singh, Ayush Singh, Rahul Singh, and Ankit, are facing legal consequences under relevant sections of the Forest Act following an FIR lodged based on information provided by the Sarpanch of Jakhani Upreti and Bhandari villages.

Chief Minister Dhami has expressed determination to address the forest fire crisis, ensuring strict actions against those involved. “This is a significant challenge, and we are exploring all avenues to contain the fire, including seeking assistance from the Indian Army. Perpetrators of the fire will face severe consequences,” stated Dhami, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the collaborative efforts underway.

Dhami has rescheduled his agenda to prioritize assessing the situation firsthand, scheduling visits to various areas in Dehradun. He plans to convene a review session at the Secretariat on Wednesday to evaluate the state’s firefighting endeavors and strategize further actions. The review will also encompass provisions for drinking water during the summer months and readiness for the upcoming monsoon season.

In response to the crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has provided crucial assistance, utilizing Bambi buckets to drop over 4,500 liters of water to combat the fires. The coordinated efforts between the IAF and the Uttarakhand government have significantly enhanced firefighting capabilities, facilitating ground crews in extinguishing the flames more effectively.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Dhami will also inspect preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, focusing on logistical arrangements, traffic management, and safety measures, particularly in pilgrimage destinations like Shri Kedarnath and Rudraprayag. Ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the Yatra remains a top priority for the state administration, underscoring their commitment to public welfare amidst ongoing challenges.