Vladimir Putin Takes Oath For Fifth Presidential Term, Setting Record In Russia

Vladimir Putin was sworn in for his fifth term as President of Russia on Tuesday, marking a historic moment at the Kremlin’s inauguration ceremony. Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin formally declared Putin’s assumption of office for another six-year tenure, as reported by TASS.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Putin received the symbols of presidential authority, including the prestigious golden cross of St. George, adorned with the Russian coat of arms, and a gold chain inscribed with the values “Virtue, Honesty, and Glory,” handed to him by Zorkin.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, Putin delivered a speech, marking the commencement of his fifth presidential term, as confirmed by TASS. Notably, his initial two terms were four years each, but subsequent constitutional amendments extended the presidential term to six years.

Putin’s landslide victory in the March presidential elections, where he secured 87.17 percent of the votes after 70 percent of the electoral protocols were processed, reaffirmed his strong mandate. This victory paved the way for his continuation in office, in line with constitutional provisions.

Opposition candidates Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party secured the second and third positions, respectively, with 4.1 percent and 4.8 percent of the votes.

The presidential elections, conducted over three days from March 15-17, witnessed a substantial voter turnout, with preliminary data indicating a participation rate of 74.22 percent by 6 pm Moscow time on Sunday.

Putin’s reelection and inauguration mark significant milestones in Russia’s political landscape, setting the course for his continued leadership and shaping the nation’s trajectory in the coming years.