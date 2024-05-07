Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Congress Nominates Sher Singh Ghubaya For Ferozepur Seat In Punjab

Former Member of Parliament Sher Singh Ghubaya, aged 61, has been announced as the Congress party’s candidate for the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. This decision completes the Congress’s roster of candidates for all 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state, as announced on Tuesday.

The central election committee of the Congress party has officially approved Sher Singh Ghubaya’s candidacy, as per a statement released by the party.

Ghubaya, who had previously won the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and 2014 under the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) banner, made the switch to the Congress party in 2019. His political journey also includes representing the Jalalabad assembly seat in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during his tenure with the Akali Dal.

READ MORE : Jaishankar Affirms India’s Resolute And Equitable Path Towards A Digitalized Future

The announcement comes as Punjab gears up for the upcoming polls scheduled for June 1, with the nomination process already underway as of Tuesday. Ghubaya’s candidacy adds further intrigue to the political landscape of Ferozepur and sets the stage for an engaging electoral contest in the region.