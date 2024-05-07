Jaishankar Affirms India's Resolute And Equitable Path Towards A Digitalized Future

In a recent address, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reiterated India’s position as a principled and resilient nation, showcasing its evolving approach to addressing challenges such as terrorism and border disputes. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat 2047 program held at Hansraj College in the national capital, Jaishankar highlighted India’s commitment to integrity and firmness in dealing with various issues.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Viksit Bharat 2047 program at Hansraj College, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “Artificial intelligence, in a maximum of five years, will change our lives… We are talking of self-driven cars, we are looking at drones. Drones used to be like something from a… pic.twitter.com/hYuGuj0HpF — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Jaishankar pointed out the transformation in India’s response to terrorism, contrasting past incidents like the Mumbai attacks with recent events such as Uri and Balakot. He emphasized India’s resolve in confronting security threats, including challenges along the China border, demonstrating the nation’s willingness to stand up for its interests.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Viksit Bharat 2047 program at Hansraj College, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “Today if you look at the range, how digitized India has become. How many of you today anymore use cash? How many of you use your phone-based cashless payments? We think it is normal,… pic.twitter.com/VtwQ2p654x — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Addressing India’s technological advancements, Jaishankar commended the country’s rapid digital transformation, noting the widespread adoption of cashless transactions. He highlighted India’s leading role in digital payments, surpassing global counterparts in the frequency and scale of cashless transactions. Jaishankar also emphasized how digitization has contributed to transparency and reduced corruption, enabling faster access to government services like income tax, housing allotments, and passport issuance.

Looking ahead, Jaishankar outlined India’s ambitious economic goals, envisioning the country surpassing the 5 trillion-dollar mark and becoming the world’s third-largest economy. He expressed confidence in India’s potential to achieve substantial economic growth, aiming for a minimum of 30 trillion economy by the time of Amrit Kal.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Viksit Bharat 2047 program at Hansraj College, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “The image of India is of friendly but fair… If you look at a challenge like terrorism, the world recognizes that today’s India deals with terrorism very differently from how it used… pic.twitter.com/XGgtDSeQdo — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

Jaishankar urged the audience to recognize the significance of the Viksit Bharat initiative, stressing its practical implications for India’s development. He encouraged the youth to actively participate in shaping India’s future trajectory, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in realizing the vision of a prosperous and advanced India.

In conclusion, Jaishankar reiterated the importance of embracing the challenges and opportunities ahead, inspiring the next generation to contribute to India’s journey towards progress and prosperity.