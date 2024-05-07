Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 3 Underway Across 10 States And 2 Union Territories

Today marks the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, encompassing voting in 94 constituencies across 10 states and 2 Union Territories. Notably, the election in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in Jammu and Kashmir has been rescheduled to May 25.

Highlights include the BJP’s uncontested victory in the Surat seat due to the rejection of the Congress candidate’s nomination and withdrawal by other contenders. Phase 3 focuses on BJP strongholds, especially in Gujarat where the party won 72 out of the 93 seats being contested today in the 2019 elections.

During the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, voters will decide on 2 seats in Goa, 25 in Gujarat, 7 in Chhattisgarh, and 14 in Karnataka, marking the conclusion of elections in these states. Earlier, Karnataka witnessed contests for 14 seats during the second phase on April 26. Additionally, voting will take place for two Lok Sabha seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Furthermore, polling will occur for 4 seats in Assam, 5 in Bihar, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and 4 in West Bengal. The election date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been shifted to May 25, during phase 6.

However, Karnataka faces uncertainty following a sex scandal implicating the BJP ally Janata Dal Secular. Maharashtra presents intriguing battles, notably between factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Candidates contesting from various constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha election include Digvijaya Singh representing the Congress from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh; Shivraj Singh Chouhan representing the BJP from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh; Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, representing the Samajwadi Party; Supriya Sule contesting from Baramati, Maharashtra, representing the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar; Purshottam Rupala representing the BJP from Rajkot, Gujarat; Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, also representing the BJP; Pralhad Joshi representing the BJP from Dharwad, Karnataka; and KS Eshwarappa from Shimoga, Karnataka, also representing the BJP.

Key candidates include Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pralhad Joshi, and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Opposition contenders include Dimple Yadav, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh, Supriya Sule, and Badruddin Ajmal. The next phase is scheduled for May 13, with vote counting on June 4 after the conclusion of all phases on June 1.

AMU shall remain closed on the third phase of Election Day, May 7.

Chandigarh: On the preparation for the Lok Sabha Election, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C says, “In Punjab, there are 24,433 polling stations. After analysing we have found that 5,000 are critical polling stations. We have met all the requirements. We have commissioned the CAPF, and 25 companies have already reached us…All the other demands will be fulfilled…”

Karnataka: Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basawaraj Bommai is a candidate from here.

Bihar: Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from booth number 151 in the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency Polling will begin at 7:00 am in Bihar’s 5 constituencies, in the third phase of the 2024 general elections.

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: DM Avinash Krishna Singh said, “We have made complete preparations for the elections… To conduct the elections in a peaceful manner, the entire district has been divided into 163 sectors and 28 zones… Tight security arrangements have been made at all polling stations…”

Hyderabad, Telangana: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “What I have seen in Telangana, definitely BJP is going to come to Telangana with a huge margin…There is excitement and enthusiasm among the workers.”

Gujarat: Security tightened in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad- designated as a polling booth – today in the third phase of #LokSabhaElctions2024

Gujarat: Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, JCP Ahmedabad says, “All the arrangements have been made and the forces are deployed…”

Maharashtra: Preparations underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from booth number 246 in the Latur Lok Sabha constituency Polling will begin at 7:00 am in Maharashtra’s 11 constituencies, in the third phase of the 2024 general elections.