Delhi Court Orders To Frame Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Citing 'Enough Evidence'

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has signaled a crucial phase in the legal proceedings against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, stating that there exists substantial evidence in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers. The court is poised to announce the decision on ‘framing of charges’ against Singh, a significant development in the ongoing case.

Initially slated for a decision on Tuesday, the court, under Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, deferred the order’s announcement, citing the need for some final revisions. Consequently, May 10 has been earmarked as the new date for the pronouncement.

Singh’s plea, seeking further investigation into the case, was previously dismissed by the Rouse Avenue Court on April 26. He contended that he was out of the country during the alleged incident on September 7, 2022, presenting Call Detail Records from coach Vijender to support his claim. However, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), Atul Srivastav, highlighted that the coach’s location, as per the CDR analysis, corresponded to the vicinity of the WFI office, thus challenging Singh’s alibi.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, representing Brij Bhushan, countered by asserting that the victim was abroad in August 2022 and visited the WFI in September 2022. The chargesheet against Singh and Vinod Tomar was filed by the Delhi Police on June 15 the previous year, with both accused being charged for trial ‘without arrest’ as they cooperated with the investigation.

The 1599-page chargesheet

The extensive 1599-page chargesheet was lodged under sections 354, 354 (A), and 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with Vinod Tomar allegedly aiding in the commission of the crime. The document also included statements from 44 witnesses recorded under CrPC 164, alongside photographic evidence.

According to the charge sheet, Singh is deemed “liable to be prosecuted and punished” for sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking based on witness testimonies. The case, initiated on complaints filed by female wrestlers, has now entered a critical phase, poised to determine the course of legal action against the accused.

