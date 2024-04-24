Former Aide Alleges Ashok Gehlot Instructed Him To Release Union Minister's Audio Clip

In a startling revelation, Lokesh Sharma, former officer on special duty (OSD) to Ashok Gehlot, has made serious allegations against the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sharma, who was under scrutiny in connection with an illegal phone tapping case, has claimed that Gehlot provided him with audio recordings of ministers and leaders, instructing him to release them to the media.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Sharma disclosed, “Despite enduring lengthy interrogations by the Crime Branch in Delhi regarding the phone tapping case, I remained silent. However, the individual responsible for the incident abandoned me to face the consequences alone. I was coerced into bearing the fallout.”

Sharma asserted that Gehlot had furnished him with audio clips of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others, which he was then directed to disseminate to the press. He admitted to previously stating that he acquired the recordings via social media, but clarified that they were, in fact, provided by Gehlot in a pen drive.

Furthermore, Sharma alleged that phones belonging to Sachin Pilot and his associates were tapped upon suspicions of them discussing grievances with the Congress high command regarding Gehlot’s leadership.

ALSO READ: BJP MP Rajvir Diler Passes Away: After An extended Period Of Sickness

During the press briefing, Sharma played a purported recording of a conversation with Gehlot, wherein the former CM inquired about the status of the phone used for sharing the recordings. Sharma claimed that Gehlot orchestrated efforts to thwart Sachin Pilot’s ascension to Chief Minister and impeded action against individuals involved in a paper leak scandal.

Sharma concluded by accusing Gehlot’s administration of rampant corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing irregularities in equipment procurement and various scams. He expressed readiness to furnish evidence to the current government and urged the public to recognize the duplicity of the previous regime.