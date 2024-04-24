BJP MP Rajvir Diler Passes Away: After An extended Period Of Sickness

Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a somber atmosphere as news of the untimely demise of BJP Member of Parliament, Rajvir Diler, spread across the region. The 65-year-old MP, who represented the Hathras Lok Sabha constituency, breathed his last at a hospital in Aligarh on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Rajvir Singh Diler Ji, describing it as an “extremely sad and irreparable loss” for the BJP family. He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for strength during this difficult time.

Rajvir Diler, elected on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had served diligently as the Member of Parliament for the Hathras constituency. However, the BJP chose not to field him for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, instead naming Anoop Balmiki as the party’s candidate from the seat.

The sudden demise of Rajveer Diler due to a heart attack has left the political fraternity in mourning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to pay homage to the dedicated leader, highlighting his unwavering commitment to public service and the BJP organization throughout his life. Shah extended his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters, praying for the departed soul to find peace.

Rajvir Diler’s journey in politics began with his election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Iglas in 2017. He later transitioned to national politics by winning the Hathras Lok Sabha seat. His contributions to public service and his dedication to serving the people of his constituency will be remembered fondly by all.

As Uttar Pradesh bids farewell to one of its esteemed leaders, Rajvir Diler’s legacy of service and commitment will continue to inspire future generations in the political landscape.