Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Through Delhi and NCR Amid Sweltering Heat

A massive dust storm accompanied by gusty winds and sporadic rainfall struck Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) around 10p.m on Friday. The sudden change in the weather unfolded amidst a prolonged spell of scorching heat, leaving residents grappling with sudden disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) subsequently issued warnings to the residents of some regions in Delhi NCR, forecasting the onslaught of strong winds and a possibility of drizzles later in the night. This prediction came in the wake of soaring temperatures, with Delhi recently experiencing its highest maximum temperature of the summer season, reaching a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

Taking to the Department’s official handle, on the social media platform X, the IMD reiterated the imminent weather phenomenon, stating, “Duststorm/thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with a speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad,”

Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 40-90 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, pic.twitter.com/RKRV6P80Mz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2024

The forecasted areas encompassed a vast expanse, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra in Uttar Pradesh.

The sudden onset of the dust storm and accompanying weather phenomena caught many off guard, disrupting daily life and posing challenges to transportation systems and infrastructure. Reports of visibility issues and roadblocks emerged as the storm swept through the region.

Earlier communications from the IMD, shared through various channels, including social media platforms, had alerted residents to brace for adverse weather conditions. The IMD’s proactive dissemination of information played a crucial role in enabling authorities and residents to take necessary precautions and safety measures in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

