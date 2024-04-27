JEE Mains 2024 Results : 41,500+ Physics Wallah Students Smash JEE Main, Storming Towards JEE Advanced

At the forefront of PW’s high achievers are students such as Sandeep Jha (99.99 percentile), Vinayak Gupta (99.99 percentile), Kavish Sureka (99.98 percentile), Himanshu (99.98 percentile), Rajbeer Singh (99.98 percentile), and Deepak (99.98 percentile). This impressive outcome encompasses a blend of online courses through the PW app and offline tech-enabled centers, PW Vidyapeeth.

* Remarkable performance with over 28 students scoring ranks under 1,000, more than 75 scoring under 2,000, upwards of 258 scoring under 5,000, and over 712 scoring under 10,000.

* Additionally, Physics Wallah celebrates the achievements of 7 students, including Sandeep Jha, Vinayak Gupta, and Kavish Sureka, who scored above the 99.98 percentile, leading the list of high scorers.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, said, “The outstanding results of our students in JEE Main 2024 fill me with immense pride. Their achievements are a testament to our teacher’s dedication in providing quality education and unwavering support. We celebrate each of our successful students and wish them great success in JEE Advanced. We remain committed to supporting them on this journey.”

The NTA is set to commence JEE Advanced 2024 registration from April 27, closing on May 07. The exam itself is slated for May 26, with results expected by June 09.

About Physics wallah

Physics Wallah (PW) is a prominent Indian EdTech company established in 2020, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is revolutionizing education on a grand scale in India, operating across online, offline, and hybrid platforms and reaching 98% of India’s pin codes.

It’s transforming India’s educational landscape by offering high-quality education free of cost to over 4 crore students through its 85 YouTube channels in 7 vernacular languages. From its inception as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW achieved Unicorn status in 2022 and now boasts more than 27 lakh paid students and 1 crore app downloads on the PW App.

Expanding into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, PW has established 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centers nationwide. PW serves as students’ lifelong learning partner, guiding them from students to self-sufficient skilled professionals throughout their educational journey.

