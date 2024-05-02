Delhi University Students Gear Up for 'Viksit Bharat Run' on May 8

Approximately 5,000 students from Delhi University are set to participate in a 2.4-kilometer “Run for Viksit Bharat” on May 8 (Wednesday) as part of the nationwide campaign to elevate India into a developed nation by 2047, the university announced in a statement on Thursday.

The event will be graced by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh as the chief guest, as per the statement.

Students representing various colleges under DU will join this marathon, organized jointly by DU and the Vikas Bharat Ambassador Club, the statement added.

A preparatory meeting chaired by DU registrar Vikas Gupta was convened, attended by nodal officers, sports instructors from various colleges, and representatives from NCC and NSS, who deliberated on the logistical aspects of the event.

Gupta outlined that the run will commence from gate number one of the university at 7 am on May 8 and culminate at the university’s sports complex at gate number four. He confirmed the participation of around 5,000 students from diverse colleges in the 2.4-kilometer run.

Explaining the purpose behind the initiative, Gupta emphasized, “The objective behind organizing the ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ is to foster societal awareness towards the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. We have extended invitations to colleges to actively participate in the run.”

The event signifies a collective effort by Delhi University students to contribute towards the aspirational goal of building a developed India by 2047, aligning with the larger national agenda for progress and prosperity.