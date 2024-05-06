NEET PG 2024 Registration Ends Today: Last Chance To Apply

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to Close Registration Process. The registration window for NEET PG 2024, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for postgraduate medical courses, is set to close today, May 6, 2024. Aspiring candidates are advised to complete their registrations before 11:55 pm, as the application link will be deactivated after the deadline. The NEET PG examination is a crucial step for medical graduates aspiring to pursue further studies in the field.

Important Dates for NEET PG 2024

– Registration Deadline: May 6, 2024

– Pre-final Edit Window: May 28 – June 3, 2024

– Final Edit Window: June 7 – June 10, 2024

How to Register for NEET PG 2024

Candidates interested in appearing for NEET PG 2024 can follow these simple steps to complete their registration:

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at natboard.edu.in.

2. Find NEET PG 2024 Link: Look for the NEET PG 2024 link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Register and Login: Create a new account by registering yourself on the portal. After registration, login to your account using the provided credentials.

4. Fill the Application Form: Complete the application form with accurate details and ensure all necessary fields are filled correctly.

5. Payment of Application Fee: Make the payment of the application fee through the provided payment gateway. The examination fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is ₹3500, while SC, ST, and PWD category candidates are required to pay ₹2500.

6. Submit and Download Confirmation: Once the application form is filled and the fee is paid, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Note: It is essential for candidates to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for any future communication or reference.

For further details and updates regarding NEET PG 2024, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS. Stay tuned to the official announcements and notifications to ensure a smooth application process and avoid missing out on this crucial opportunity.

