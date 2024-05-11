UGC NET 2024 : Registration Deadline Extended: Important Dates And Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension in the registration dates for the UGC NET 2024 examination, responding to the requests from aspiring candidates. This extension provides candidates with additional time to complete their application process, ensuring a smoother and more inclusive registration experience.

According to the latest notification from the NTA, candidates now have until May 15, 2024, to submit their applications online. The deadline for submission is set at 11:59 pm on the last date, allowing applicants to finalize their submissions conveniently within the specified timeframe. Additionally, the window for submitting examination fees through various online modes, including Credit card, Debit card, Net banking, and UPI, is scheduled from May 16 to May 17, 2024.

Furthermore, candidates are also provided with an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms from May 18 to May 20, 2024. This facility ensures that applicants can rectify any errors or update their particulars as needed, contributing to a more accurate and comprehensive application process.

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar expressed his support for the extension, emphasizing the importance of accommodating the needs of all applicants. In a post on X, he conveyed his best wishes to all candidates, encouraging them to utilize the extended deadline effectively.

The decision to extend the registration dates stems from the numerous representations received by the NTA from candidates seeking additional time to complete their applications. The NTA acknowledges the importance of addressing the concerns and requests of aspiring candidates, ensuring a fair and accessible registration process for all.

Scheduled to be conducted by the NTA, the UGC-NET will cover a total of 83 subjects in the OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. This expansive coverage ensures that candidates from diverse academic backgrounds have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and expertise in their respective fields.

In conclusion, the extension of the registration dates for the UGC NET 2024 examination reflects the commitment of the NTA to facilitating a fair, transparent, and inclusive application process. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete their applications accurately and promptly. This ensures that they can avail themselves of the numerous opportunities offered through the UGC-NET examination and embark on their academic journey with confidence and enthusiasm.

