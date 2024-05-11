Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory From 2 PM To 8 PM Today, Check Here

Delhi Police has issued a special traffic advisory for today, effective from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, outlining specific traffic arrangements due to be implemented. The advisory highlights certain roads and junctions where general traffic movement will be regulated during this period.

These areas include the entirety of Kalka Dass Marg, Aurobindo Marg from T.B. Hospital to MCD Park Roundabout near Qutab Minar, internal roads around SDM Office Mehrauli and Police Station Mehrauli, as well as Anuvrat Marg from T.B. Hospital to Andheria Mor. Commuters are urged to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing these routes if feasible, and to utilize public transport, particularly Metro services, to the fullest extent possible.

Traffic Advisory Special traffic arrangements will be effective on 11th May, 2024 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Lvt5ynAYj0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 11, 2024

Additionally, the general public is advised to allocate sufficient time for their road journeys if they plan to travel through the aforementioned areas during the specified time frame.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on several engagements today, including a visit to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. This visit comes on the heels of his recent release from Tihar Jail, following interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Later in the day, Kejriwal is slated to hold a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi. Additionally, he has announced plans to participate in a roadshow in South Delhi during the evening.

Kejriwal’s release from Tihar Jail marked the end of his over 50-day stint in custody, stemming from his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21. While he is now free on bail until June 1, Kejriwal is required to surrender to authorities on June 2. During this interim period, he is permitted to engage in election campaigning, but is prohibited from attending his office as Chief Minister.

Addressing supporters upon his release, Kejriwal reaffirmed his commitment to his constituents, declaring, “I had promised to come back soon, here I am.”

