WB Board 12th Result 2024: Here All You Need To Know

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2024. comprehensive overview of the results, including details on the toppers, pass percentage, and distribution of mark sheets and certificates.

Toppers Details:

– Avik Das secured the top position in the WB HS examination this year, scoring an impressive 496 marks with an overall percentage of 99.2%.

– Soumyadip Saha from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission near Kolkata secured the second spot with 495 marks.

– Avishek Gupta of Malda claimed the third rank with a score of 494 marks.

Pass Percentage:

– The overall pass percentage for the WB Class 12 board exams stands at 89.99%.

– Out of the total 7.6 lakh candidates registered, 7.5 lakh appeared for the examinations.

– A commendable 6.7 lakh candidates successfully passed the examination.

Distribution of Mark Sheets and Pass Certificates:

– Hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centers, including the 04 Regional Offices of the Council, across West Bengal.

– Distribution will commence from 10.00 am on May 10, 2024.

Steps to Check the Result:

1. Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in.

2. Click on the “West Bengal Class 12th Result 2024” link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and click on submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The announcement of the WB Class 12 results for 2024 brings forth the achievements of students and showcases their hard work and dedication.

Show Full Article