Legal Hurdles In The Implementation Of Women’s Reservation | Legally Speaking

The issue of women’s reservation in Indian politics has long been a topic of debate, and recent discussions have intensified following the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. While the bill marks a significant milestone, its implementation remains stalled, awaiting the next census and the completion of the delimitation process. This issue took center stage at a recent panel discussion, moderated by Priya Sehgal, Editorial Director of NewsX, featuring voices from across the political spectrum, including Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha member; Jebi Mather, Congress MP; Subra, author and political strategist; and other key political figures.

The Core Question: Why the Delay?

Swati Maliwal opened the conversation with a pointed critique of the slow progress on women’s political representation. She remarked, “We’ve been waiting since 1971. The real question is whether our society truly wants to see women at the forefront. Vocal, opinionated women continue to face resistance in political spaces dominated by patriarchy.” According to Maliwal, the opposition to women’s leadership goes beyond political parties—it’s deeply rooted in entrenched societal norms that prevent strong female voices from thriving in politics.

Jebi Mather defended the Congress Party’s historical role in advocating for women’s representation. She reminded the panel that Congress introduced 50% reservation for women in local bodies during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, a significant step toward empowering women at the grassroots level. However, she acknowledged the numerical challenges that hindered the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill during their time in power. Mather also critiqued the bill’s current form, which links its implementation to future census data and the delimitation process. She called this approach a “non-starter” and urged immediate action based on existing data.

Beyond Representation: Addressing Systemic Challenges

The discussion expanded to the broader issues women face in politics beyond mere representation. Maliwal shared her own journey, describing the obstacles she has faced despite her extensive experience in grassroots work. “I’ve spent 20 years working on over 170,000 cases with the Delhi Commission for Women, and became an MP. Yet, the challenges I’ve encountered reflect a larger issue—patriarchy within political parties. Women’s reservation must include safeguards against harassment and mechanisms for fair representation.”

Ikra, another panelist, underscored the importance of societal reforms in conjunction with political changes. Citing Norway’s success in achieving 45% female representation in Parliament, she pointed out that this was not solely due to quotas, but was complemented by policies that enabled women’s participation, such as state-supported childcare, parental leave, and equal opportunity initiatives.

Cross-Party Consensus: Still a Distant Dream?

While the panelists agreed on the necessity of women’s reservation, their political differences were evident. Subra, an author and strategist, raised concerns about the quality of leadership within the reservation framework. “We often focus on numbers, but what about the quality of leadership? Women leaders must support one another and create systems that nurture more women in politics,” she argued.

Ikra, who hails from the Samajwadi Party, spoke about the challenges she faces as a woman in a party with deep political traditions. “My family’s political background gave me a head start, but it’s still a man’s world. Women must constantly prove themselves and remain vigilant. Societal attitudes, not just political reforms, need to evolve,” she said.

Moving Forward: What Needs to Change?

As the discussion drew to a close, the panelists voiced their hopes for future reforms. Jebi Mather urged a unified push to expedite the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill without further delay. She emphasized the importance of acting now, without waiting for the next census or delimitation process.

Swati Maliwal also called for political parties to lead by example. She suggested that parties should allocate at least 50% of election tickets to women, pointing out that research indicates that women in decision-making roles tend to prioritize healthcare, education, and social issues. “It’s time political parties recognize this,” she concluded.

A Step Forward, but More is Needed

While the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill represents progress, the discussion underscored the fact that systemic and societal barriers remain. To achieve meaningful change, political representation must be accompanied by protection against harassment, support systems for women in leadership, and cultural reforms that address entrenched biases. The panel highlighted that women in Indian politics face unique challenges, including gendered scrutiny and societal expectations about their appearance, conduct, and behavior. These biases must be dismantled to ensure that women are judged on their abilities and merit, not their gender or looks.

Key themes that emerged from the discussion included:

Gender Disparities in Political Representation: Women in politics face systemic limitations, including male-dominated leadership structures and societal expectations that further constrain their participation. Stereotypes and Bias: Women politicians are often judged more harshly than their male counterparts, particularly in terms of appearance and behavior. One panelist pointed out how a female politician was criticized for wearing Western formal clothes to Parliament, a scrutiny rarely applied to male politicians. Underrepresentation of Women’s Issues: Women’s issues are often reduced to topics like reservation and rape, while other critical areas, such as women in farming or labor, are neglected. There is a call for broader conversations on the diverse issues that women face. Leadership and Recognition: The legacy of leaders like Indira Gandhi is often overshadowed by male-centric narratives. There are also concerns about whether women leaders are evaluated based on their abilities or their family connections, particularly in the context of political dynasties. Cultural and Societal Challenges: Societal attitudes toward women’s roles and appearances remain deeply ingrained, with some male politicians unknowingly patronizing female leaders. The challenge lies in changing these cultural perceptions and ensuring women are recognized for their political merit.

The conversation revealed that while the Women’s Reservation Bill is an important first step, comprehensive reforms—spanning political, societal, and cultural dimensions—are essential for empowering women in Indian politics. The struggle for true representation goes beyond quotas; it requires systemic change and a shift in attitudes toward gender equality in politics.

