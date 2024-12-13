Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Allu Arjun was placed in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the tragic stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rise in Hyderabad. The victim’s family, however, has expressed a willingness to drop the charges. The actor had sought to cancel the FIR in the Telangana High Court.

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Telugu film superstar Allu Arjun has been sent to 14-day judicial custody following an incident at the premiere of his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rise, which led to the tragic death of a woman in a stampede. The incident occurred on December 4, when a large crowd of Allu Arjun’s fans gathered at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the film’s premiere. The chaotic scene during the event resulted in 35-year-old Revathi and her 8-year-old son being caught up in the stampede. While the son was hospitalized, Revathi tragically lost her life.

In the wake of the incident, a case was filed against Allu Arjun and the theatre management under the newly enacted criminal law, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint from Revathi’s family. The case accused the actor and the theatre management of negligence that led to the unfortunate event.

However, on December 12, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, surprised reporters by expressing his willingness to drop the case. Speaking to the media, he clarified that he was unaware of the arrest of Allu Arjun and emphasized that the actor had no involvement in the stampede. “I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest, and Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away,” Bhaskar stated, indicating a shift in the family’s stance.

Amidst mounting tension, Allu Arjun was taken into custody by the police under tight security from his residence and was then transported to the Chikkadpally police station. The actor, who had been named in the FIR, had previously approached the Telangana High Court on December 11, seeking the cancellation of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against him.

The stampede, which occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2, cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory occasion for the actor and his fans. The case remains under investigation, with authorities taking measures to ensure the safety and security of the public during large gatherings in the future.

ALSO READ: Is Politics Behind Allu Arjun’s Arrest Over Fan Death At Pushpa 2 Premiere? – KNOW HERE!

Filed under

allu arjun arrest Allu Arjun arrest news Allu Arjun FIR Allu Arjun judicial custody Allu Arjun police custody Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 premiere

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality...

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice...

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family...

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

BREAKING: Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Police Custody In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

BREAKING: Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Police Custody In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox