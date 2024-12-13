Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Politics Behind Allu Arjun’s Arrest Over Fan Death At Pushpa 2 Premiere? – KNOW HERE!

The arrest of Allu Arjun over fan Revathi’s death during Pushpa 2 premiere has stirred debates on responsibility and politics. The tragic event raised questions about safety measures, while rumors of political motives fuel the controversy.

Is Politics Behind Allu Arjun’s Arrest Over Fan Death At Pushpa 2 Premiere? – KNOW HERE!

Allu Arjun’s arrest over the tragic death of fan Revathi during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere has sparked intense debate across Telugu states. Questions about responsibility and political involvement add fuel to the controversy.

Fan Death Tragedy Shakes Telugu States

The arrest of actor Allu Arjun has sent shockwaves across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This follows the tragic death of Revathi, a devoted fan who asphyxiated during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad while attending the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Her young son remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Allu Arjun expressed deep sorrow over the incident, announcing ₹25 lakh as compensation for Revathi’s family and pledging further support. However, the tragedy has raised serious concerns about accountability.

Who Is Responsible for Revathi’s Death?

The question of responsibility looms large. Could it be the Sandhya Theatre management, which failed to manage the crowd? Or is it Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa 2, for not ensuring adequate arrangements? Some even question whether Allu Arjun, as the face of the event, should bear some accountability.

Traditionally, it falls upon event organizers to notify police and implement proper safety measures during public events involving celebrities. In this case, a lack of precautionary measures contributed to the devastating outcome.

Political Angles Add to Controversy

The arrest has also triggered speculation about political motives. Questions arise about whether the arrest of such a high-profile star is politically influenced.

Allu Arjun is rumored to have distanced himself from the JanaSena Party in Andhra Pradesh, led by Pawan Kalyan. Reports suggest that some Pawan Kalyan supporters avoided watching Pushpa 2, widening the rift.

This divide traces back to the general elections, where Allu Arjun reportedly supported YSRCP candidate Silpa Ravi, raising eyebrows among JanaSena loyalists. In Telangana, the situation is equally complex, with the ruling government allegedly taking a hard stance against Telugu film industry insiders.

Since Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister, film industry figures have reportedly faced scrutiny under various pretexts. Against this backdrop, Allu Arjun’s unexpected arrest has intensified debates over potential political interference.

ALSO READ: Karti Chidambaram Advocates For More Women, Not More MPs | Legally Speaking

Filed under

allu arjun arrest Allu Arjun controversy Pushpa 2 fan death Pushpa 2 stampede Revathi death Sandhya Theatre Telugu film politics

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality...

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice...

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family...

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox