At the “Legally Speaking” event organized by NewsX , Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram delved into the topic “Delimitation: Does India Need More MPs in Parliament?” He shared his candid views on issues ranging from representation to economic challenges, highlighting the need for pragmatic reforms rather than superficial expansions.

Karti Chidambaram: ‘Religion Shouldn’t Define Progress’

Chidambaram criticized the divisive framing of debates around religion, urging a shift in focus to pressing economic issues. “Why should religion even matter?” he questioned. “We should be addressing the lack of opportunities and economic growth rather than fixating on one’s faith, which is a private matter. Conversations centered on religion serve no practical purpose in advancing India’s development.”

Caste Census: A Tool, Not a Solution, Says Chidambaram

Speaking on the caste census, Chidambaram clarified his position: “Personally, I don’t identify with any caste, but I see no harm in conducting a census. Collecting data is not the issue—it’s how that data is used that matters. A census by itself is neutral; it’s the actions taken afterward that require scrutiny.”

Using a light-hearted analogy, he added, “As someone over six feet tall, I struggle with legroom in Parliament and on flights. But just because I face this inconvenience doesn’t mean airlines or Parliament will introduce broader seats. Similarly, a census isn’t inherently a solution—it’s a starting point.”

More MPs or More Effective Governance? Insights from Karti Chidambaram

On the core question of increasing the number of MPs in Parliament, Chidambaram was unequivocal: “We don’t need more members. With 543 MPs, many already struggle to get speaking time. Expanding Parliament would turn it into a chaotic space. What we need is a more effective legislative process and stronger local governance to deliver services to the people.”

He highlighted that even in the current setup, meaningful debates are rare. “Increasing seats won’t lead to better outcomes. Instead, we should focus on enhancing the quality of discussions and legislation.”

Population Growth and Economic Inequality: Chidambaram’s Perspective

Addressing concerns over population dynamics, Chidambaram dismissed the alarmist rhetoric surrounding population decline. “I’d welcome a decrease in population—it’s not a cause for concern. What we lack are employment opportunities for the current population, let alone a larger one.”

On regional disparities, he noted, “What concerns me more than population growth is the economic inequality between the North and South. Bridging this gap should be our priority.”

Advocating for Women’s Representation

A strong proponent of gender equality in politics, Chidambaram emphasized the need for more women in Parliament. “We need more women MPs, not more MPs overall. Women bring diverse perspectives and are equally capable as men. Unfortunately, most parties, including my own, fail to nominate enough women candidates. Exceptions like the TMC and BJD have set commendable examples.”

He stressed that women’s representation is not just a symbolic issue but a substantive one. He said, “Increasing the number of seats in Parliament will make it less effective. Currently, there is already limited time for debates, and MPs often struggle to get an opportunity to speak. Adding more members will only exacerbate the issue, so that is not the solution.”

Why There Is Need To Discuss The Constitution In Parliament?

Chidambaram also reflected on the importance of Parliament discussing the Constitution. “Celebrating 75 years of our Constitution is not just ceremonial—it’s an opportunity to acknowledge it as a living document that unites this nation and guides our democracy. Such discussions bring diverse perspectives to the forefront.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership And Her Debut In Parliament

When asked about Priyanka Gandhi’s potential role in Parliament, Chidambaram expressed optimism: “She is a natural leader with strong support across the country. I believe she has a long and impactful innings ahead of her.”

“We Apologize For Emergency, Past Mistakes”

In a moment of candor, Chidambaram acknowledged the Congress party’s historical missteps. “Yes, we’ve made mistakes, and we’ve apologized for them. Indira Gandhi expressed regret for the Emergency, and Manmohan Singh apologized for 1994. But tell me—has the BJP ever expressed regret for any of their actions? Admitting mistakes is a sign of accountability, something the BJP seems to lack.”

He ends the conversation by questioning BJP on their acceptance of any mistake.

