Razakar's Triumph: Exclusive Insights From The Stars | NewsX Exclusive

Razakar is stealing the show since its debut, and right here at NewsX, we’ve got an exclusive interview lined up for you. The spotlight’s on this flick for its standout and unique story crafted by the one and only Guddu Narayan Reddy.

Joining us in this exclusive interview are the much acclaimed and versatile actor, Raj Arjun, the industry veteran Tej Sapru, bold and glamourous Anusuya Bharadwaj, and last but not the least Gudur Narayana Reddy Producer, with the host Uday Pratap Singh, Editor. A star-studded event one must not miss.

Starting with Raj Arjun, we dug deep into what motivated him to take on this captivating role, to which he replied, “An actor always seeks what’s excellent—a good story, an extraordinary appeal, and the gravity of the role. These elements come together in a satisfying amalgam and it further compliments the craft of your talent as well”. He further added that, “The role of Qasim Rizvi appealed to me because it aligns perfectly with my style of delivering high-energy performances”.

READ MORE

Team India Achieves Hat-Trick Of Gold Medals, Dominates Compound Division In Archery World Cup

Continuing our conversation, we delved into the intricacies of the role with Tej Sapru and explored whether he felt any nerves stepping into the shoes of Sardar Patel, to which he opened up and said,”I’ve heard various suggestions on how to portray the role, but I rejected them all because I already had an image of Sardar Patel in my mind. I chose to portray the character in my own way”. He also added, “The director liked the way I had envisioned the character and I believe I portrayed that, and I think people have liked it”.

Moving along with the discussion we delved into Anusuya Bharadwaj’s unconventional debut and her experience working alongside industry veterans, on which she expressed her thoughts and said, “As a personal experience it was very unconventional but I am feeling really blessed to be a part of this”. She further expressed, “An actor learns a lot on set just by watching. There were moments when I would observe the unfolding of Rizvi’s role, which served as a constant source of inspiration for me”.

In the end anchor, Uday Pratap Singh concluded the interview by expressing his hope for the movie’s continued success, and acknowledged the artist’s commitment and passion towards their craft.

ALSO READ

Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ Releases on OTT, but There’s a Catch