Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ Releases on OTT, but There’s a Catch

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha opened in theatres on March 15 amid a fair deal of fanfare but failed to take a strong start at the box office. It also received negative reviews, which spelled trouble for it once the initial hype died down. The film is available to stream on OTT but there’s a major catch.

‘Yodha’ Premieres on Prime Video but There’s a Twist

‘Yodha’, which failed to live up to expectations at the box office, is available to stream on Prime Video under the ‘early access’ scheme. This essentially means that subscribers as well as non-subscribers will need to pay Rs 349 to watch the the film. Once they have done so, they will need given a 30-day window to start watching the film.

Once they start, they will have to finish it within 48 hours.

About ‘Yodha’

‘Yodha’, shot on a budget of Rs 55 crore, is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It revolves around a commando who intentionally disobeys his superiors to fulfill his duty. His approach backfires during a hijack operation.

Following this, he is suspended from service. Years later, the braveheart gets a chance to redeem himself during another hijack operation. However, his former colleagues feel he is the ‘hijacker’ and not the ‘saviour’.

‘Yodha’ features Raashii Khanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Brothers actor. The cast includes Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja, and Tanuj Virwani. Disha plays an antagonist in the film Her transformation from meek to brutal is also a highlight of ‘Yodha’. She also has action scenes with Sid. This is Sidharth’s first release of the year. He was last seen in ‘Mission Majnu’.

Yodha is now available to stream on Prime Video.