Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a political rally in Bhongir, Telangana today (May 9), ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In his speech he starts with saying, “I am glad to be present here in Telangana… I heartily welcome all of you.”

Here’s the gist of his speech:

Amit Shah began by paying his respects to Lord Narasimha Swami and extended his salutations to the Swangiri Venkatiyah Balaji Temple, Kurwa Velli Mallikharjun Swamy Kolak Napak Jain Temple, and Dakshin Swameshwar Temple before commencing his speech.

#WATCH | Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency. He says, “In 2019, the public of Telangana gave us 4 seats. This time, we will win more than 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. This double-digit… pic.twitter.com/lcCgNyGBHR — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

He expressed his humble regards to the illustrious Queen Rudrama Devi. Reflecting on the valiant warriors who stood against the Mughals, including the brave Maharana Pratap, who dedicated himself to the nation’s freedom, he also paid his respects to Maharana Pratap.

In regards to the 2024 election, Amit Shah highlighted it as a crucial choice between ideologies: “Vote for Jihad” versus “Vote for Development.” He emphasized it as a decision between prioritizing family interests or the welfare of the nation’s citizens, between Rahul Gandhi’s hollow promises and Modi Ji’s proven track record.

Reflecting on the 2019 election results, Amit Shah mentioned that the people of Telangana gave them 4 seats. He declared an expectation of securing more than 10 seats in Telangana this time. He criticized Congress for allegedly spreading lies to win elections.

Amit Shah emphasized Modi’s action-oriented approach compared to Rahul Gandhi’s unfulfilled promises. He criticized the Congress party for making numerous promises without delivering on them.

Discussing the Ram Mandir issue, Amit Shah mentioned the Congress party’s history of stalling the Ram Mandir case for 70 years. He contrasted this with Modi Ji’s actions, stating that Modi not only won the case but also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated it, chanting “Jai Shree Ram.”

He questioned whether Kashmir belonged to India or not and criticized Kharge for questioning the relevance of Rajasthan and Telangana to Kashmir.

Regarding the ABC (Asaduddin, BRS, Congress), Amit Shah stated that they are all two sides of the same coin. He criticized them for preventing Ram Navami processions, protesting against the CAA, and advocating for running Telangana based on Sharia law and the Quran. He mentioned their desire to bring back Triple Talaq that Modi abolished.

Lastly, Amit Shah highlighted Modi’s efforts for the textile industry.

