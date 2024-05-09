Amidst Political Fray In Haryana Ex-BJP Ally Dushyant Chautala Seeks Floor Test

The political landscape of Haryana sems to waver as Former Harana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has demanded a floor test after three independent MLAs withdrew their support from the BJP govt. led by chief minister nayab singh Saini. He also demanded the imposition of president’s rule in the state.

Mr. Chautala writes to the governor, ‘i urge you to direct the appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test to determine majority of government’.

The Three independent MLAs that withdrew their support are Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri).

The Haryana assembly comprises of 90 seats, and the majority mark is 45. Currently out of 90, 88 seats are occupied. BJP alone occupies 40 seats, supported by 3 independent candidates. which means the ruling coalition is short of 2 seats to hit the majority mark. The congress party boasts 30 MLAs with its count bolstered by three independent candidates. Should the JJP lend its support, the Congress’s tally would rise to 43 MLAs. This scenario leaves two MLAs unaligned-one from the Haryana Lokhit Party and the other from the INLD.

Mr Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which is a former ally of the BJP, did not mince words in expressing his party’s readiness to throw its weight behind an alternative government, signalling a potential alliance with the Congress.

