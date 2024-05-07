DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has officially unveiled the new Superman suit. Gunn shared the image on social media platforms, urging fans to prepare for the film’s premiere in July 2025. Superman, previously titled Superman: Legacy, marks the inaugural film in the rebooted DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Despite being part of a larger narrative, it will feature a host of other DC heroes and villains.

Fans recently received their first glimpse of David Corenswet donning the Man of Steel’s costume. Gunn disclosed that the initial photo was captured on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely practical. The photo depicts Corenswet seated outside, likely against a backdrop resembling a Metropolis skyscraper, casually adjusting his boot amidst apparent chaos.

Although this iteration of Superman hails from a new DC Universe, the costume’s design appears weathered, with the iconic S emblem and sleeves appearing worn. Fans quickly noted the aged and dusty appearance of the suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Fan Reactions:

The suit is awesome, but what a background shot! What the hell is happening?! pic.twitter.com/p8IyGPwhI2 — RJ (@ResonantJustice) May 6, 2024

This shit kinda sucks, bulky, weird lines, neck looks weird Wanted it to be sleeker — BKB (@brayknowball) May 6, 2024

Bring back Henry Cavill pls — Patrick🚀 (@1806patrick) May 6, 2024