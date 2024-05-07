Rihanna Skips Met Gala 2024 Due To Flu Days After Teasing Her Appearance, Singer's AI Pics Go Viral

The absence of Rihanna at the Met Gala feels like something is missing, but this year, fans will have to accept her decision to stay home. According to an exclusive source speaking to a leading Hollywood publication, Rihanna had to cancel her attendance due to being sick with the flu.

In previous years, Rihanna, 36, and her partner A$AP Rocky, 35, have been known for their memorable and fashionably late arrivals at the Met Gala. Since 2021, showing up after the official call time has become somewhat of a tradition for the music superstars.

Before the Met Gala, Rihanna teased her vibe for the event was going to be “real simple.” Unfortunately, we may never get to see what she had planned to wear.

Over the weekend, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in Miami, where Rihanna debuted a new bubblegum pink hairstyle. She supported her partner’s A$AP Rocky X Puma pop-up shop, rocking a black satin dress with a matching corset to complement her pastel hair. Additionally, she accessorized with a large diamond “A” necklace and a silver diamond ring, along with pink tennis shoes.

Aside from Rihanna, deepfake photos of Katy Perry, who also skipped the Met Gala 2024 surfaced on social media. In the viral pictures, Katy was seen posing on the Met Gala red carpet in a floral gown. However, Katy herself addressed the AI-generated image on her Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a chat with her mother and humorously reacting to the fake picture.