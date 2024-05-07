Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Makes A Striking Comeback After Six Years In A White Corset Gown

New York City witnessed a star-studded spectacle as the, famously known as ‘Fashion’s Biggest Night’, Met Gala, showcased its grandness once again at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Ariana Grande, the chart-topping sensation, charmed the red carpet after a six-year break from the prestigious event. Grande’s ethereal presence in an immaculate white gown by Loewe mesmerized onlookers. This time, the gala welcomed the theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, a departure from its previous extravaganzas, focusing on reviving timeless garments from bygone eras.

The Grammy-winning crooner’s ensemble, adorned with eye-catching bird-shaped gems, resonated with the essence of rebirth and renewal, perfectly aligning with the gala’s theme of ‘reawakening fashion’.

Despite the absence of her boyfriend Ethan Slater, Grande found solace in the company of her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo, radiating grace as they walked the famed red carpet together.

Interestingly, Grande’s attire bore semblance to her previous Met Gala appearance in 2018, emphasizing her affinity for timeless elegance.

Remembering about her debut at the gala, Grande’s admiration for the occasion was noticeable, echoing her sentiments from years past. As the night unfolded, the Met Gala not only celebrated the Costume Institute’s new exhibition but also showcased iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history. From the exquisite designs of Elsa Schiaparelli to the timeless creations of Christian Dior, the exhibition offered a nostalgic journey through the evolution of fashion.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Katy Perry Fans Fall Prey As She Shares Her AI Generated Pics From The Mega Fashion Event

The Met Gala 2024 was co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

Guests were expected to organize their fashions to match the theme of the annual exhibit, generally in haute couture. Fashion executive Anna Wintour, who is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, has chaired or co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995, except for the 1996 Met Gala, which was chaired by Wintour’s successor at British Vogue, Liz Tilberis, who attended with her friend Diana, Princess of Wales. Over time, the Met Gala has evolved beyond the New York fashion epicentre to become increasingly global and diverse in its perspective and scope.