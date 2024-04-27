Team India Achieves Hat-Trick Of Gold Medals, Dominates Compound Division In Archery World Cup

India had an impressive beginning at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai, clinching three gold medals in the compound archery division on Saturday. The men’s and women’s teams, along with the mixed team, excelled and brought honor to the nation.

The women’s compound archery team, comprising Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Goswami, and Parneet, particularly shone by securing a gold medal. They defeated Italy 236-226 in a closely fought match to claim the top prize, showcasing India’s prowess in the sport.

“Bulls-eye!! The Women’s Compound Team of Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet win Gold at the #Archery World Cup – Stage 1, defeating Italy 236-226. Congratulations, team! #IndianArchery,” tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

India added another medal to its tally in the compound division as the men’s team, featuring Abhishek Verma, Prathmesh Fuge, and Priyansh, triumphed over the Netherlands with a score of 238-231 in a hard-fought gold medal match.

“A two-fer in the Compound Division! #Archery The Men’s Compound team of Abhishek, Prathmesh and Priyansh defeat Netherlands 238-231 to take the gold! A significant day for Indian archers! #IndianArchery,” tweeted SAI Media.

India completed a hat-trick of victories in the compound division, with the tricolour shining brightly as the mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha defeated Estonia by just one point (158-157) in a thrilling gold medal clash. This victory marked India’s third overall medal in the competition, adding to the country’s impressive performance in the Archery World Cup.

“Third Gold Medal for team India! at the #Archery World Cup Stage 1 The Compound Mixed Team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Estonia 158-157 to win 3rd #Gold for the country. Domination in Shanghai!,” tweeted SAI Media.

India’s archery teams have been making waves in the ongoing Archery World Cup in Shanghai. In the compound category, Deepika Kumari’s impressive performance secured her a spot in the finals after defeating Estonia’s Meeri-Marita Paas in the semifinals.

On the men’s side, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav of the recurve archery team advanced to the finals by defeating Italy with a score of 5-1. They are now set to compete against the top-seeded South Korean team, which boasts Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Kim Woojin, Lee Woo Seok, and Kim Je Deok. The final match promises to be a thrilling showdown between these talented archers.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) has noted an improvement in the team’s world ranking, which is advantageous for securing a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, the Indian women’s recurve trio faced a 3-1 defeat to Mexico in their opening clash at the Archery World Cup.

The Archery World Cup’s first stage is scheduled from April 23 to 28 in Shanghai, with South Korea hosting the second leg from May 21 to 26. Based on performances in these stages, the team for the third stage in Antalya from June 18 to 23 will be selected. This third stage is the final qualification event for recurve archers before the Olympics, which are set to take place from July to August this year.

Indian squad for Archery World Cup Stage 1 and 2

Men’s compound: Prathamesh Fuge, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Priyansh

Women’s compound: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur

Men’s recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Mrinal Chauhan

Women’s recurve: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari

