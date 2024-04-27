Unmasking The Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods: A Call To Action For Healthier Eating Habits

As humans have evolved over the course of thousands of years, so has our food and our dietary habits. Some of the changes took a turn for good, but a few habits have become a cause for concern.

As the means of production and distribution have changed and humans have become more sedentary in their lifestyle, moving away from primary activities, how we consume our food has also changed. From simpler cereal-based diets, we have shifted to ultra-processed foods as it is easier to consume in this time and environment and are fast to make. That is the advantage that the processed foods carry.

What are Ultra-processed foods?

Unlike the usual dietary dynamics that we have at our homes, which are minimally processed, Ultra-processed foods are a result of multiple industrial processes and are loaded with ample amounts of additives and preservatives in order to increase their shelf life.

Above that, these foods also include increased amounts of sugar, artificial ingredients, and unhealthy fats to increase the value of their taste. Frozen food, packaged snacks, and sugary drinks are a few examples to begin with.

Multitudes of health concerns

Ultra-processed foods are linked to a wide range of health problems. Most of the additives and preservatives used in these foods are potential carcinogens. Furthermore, they have been linked to heart disease, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 50%, and also increasing the risk of getting type-2 diabetes.

Furthermore, Ultra-processed foods are a major cause of rising obesity and also weaken your metabolism. As per the reports, it is also cited that UPF also increases the risk of death from any cause by 21%.

This is a major concern as the consumption of these foods is at an all-time high as it is much easier for the person to consume it conveniently on the go.

Mental health concerns

Another predicament UPF carries is the risk of hampering your mental health. Studies have suggested a staggering 45-50% increased risk of anxiety and depression. Adding to these concerns are issues related to your sleep.

What can be done?

In order to rescue yourself from the harmful effects of UFP, one can always adopt a healthier lifestyle. What processed foods lack is the amount of fiber and essential proteins that it has to offer as they get lost in the swarm of preservatives that get added to them.

A high-fiber diet is something that is recommended by health experts as a fiber-rich diet directly correlates to good gut health as fiber provides feed to the gut bacterium.

Although curtailing yourself from all packaged food is quite unrealistic but what can take you a long way is home-cooked meals. One should try to avoid UFP as much as possible and also make an informed choice.

Furthermore adopting a healthy lifestyle by indulging in physical activities can do wonders. A healthier lifestyle is also easy on the pocket as processed foods these days cost a lot, and one can rather adopt a more nutritious diet that is cost-effective.