Children With Higher Hypertension May Cause Heart Attack: Study

Young people with high blood pressure are almost four times higher risk of major heart problems including stroke and heart attack, as per a new study. The study led by McMaster University was showcased at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2024 Meeting held in Toronto.

The research revealed, compared to youth without hypertension, average 13 years, youth with hypertension were at two to four times higher risk of experiencing heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or cardiac surgery. Avowal blood pressure screening and treatment during childhood may reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular disease as an adult, According to experts, Cal H. Robinson, MD, pediatric nephrology, stated, “Devoting more resources to pediatric blood pressure screening and control could lower the risks of long-term heart conditions in children with hypertension,” he added further claiming, “More awareness about the importance of regular screening and follow-up for pediatric hypertension may prevent children from developing significant adverse heart outcomes later in life.”

Says Glen Iannucci, MD, a Pediatric Cardiologist at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta health centre stated, “The detection of heart disease in children has been a top priority of the medical community since the invention of the stethoscope. In the current era, we have become more sophisticated in our methods of detecting heart disease, including the prenatal detection of congenital heart defects and rhythm abnormalities.”

During the 7-year study period there was an average of 1.11 million persons aged 1-18 years. There were a total of 1504 deaths (214 deaths per year) from 7.78 million person-years. A total of 114 (7.5%) were sudden and unexpected. A cardiac disease was known prior to death in 18% of all sudden unexpected death cases.

Researchers stated that one in fifteen children and adolescents all over worldwide suffers from hypertension, a condition that is becoming more and more concerning. In spite of this, it remains unknown what will happen to these kids. 25,605 youth in Ontario who were diagnosed with hypertension between 1996 and 2021 were compared to classmates who were not affected by the illness.

