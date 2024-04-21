A polling agent from Saharanpur is getting viral these days, Isha Arora is grabing attention of the social media.

Ms. Arora, entrusted with overseeing the voting process in the Gangoh assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha elections, has garnered widespread acclaim for her unwavering commitment to her duties. The video has propelled her into the spotlight, transforming her into a viral sensation almost overnight.

In an interview with ANI News, Ms. Arora emphasized the importance of punctuality in carrying out one’s duties. She remarked, “I believe that punctuality is essential for any task, and that’s why I made sure to assume my duty on time. It’s crucial for both men and women to be punctual to ensure smooth functioning… I would say that people are punctual, which is why conducting such significant elections is possible.” Despite the video’s viral status, Ms. Arora remained focused on her responsibilities, stating that she did not have time to view the comments due to her commitment to her electoral duties.

#WATCH | Saharanpur, UP: Polling Agent Isha Arora says, “I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that’s the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth.” Regarding her video going viral, she… pic.twitter.com/Xo44vVeYyQ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The video, shared by a user with the caption highlighting Ms. Arora’s prominence during the elections, further amplified her recognition. Reflecting on the attention garnered, Ms. Arora reiterated the importance of punctuality and devotion in her role as a polling agent.

several social media users are writing on her.

Okay, now I understand why Saharanpur has the highest voting percentage in this election. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/08tAuZByif — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 19, 2024

Who is she?

Isha Arora, an employee at the State Bank of India, demonstrated her dedication to electoral duties by overseeing the polling process in Madari hamlet, a subdivision of the Gangoh assembly constituency within the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat. This wasn’t Ms. Arora’s first foray into electoral duty, as she had previously served in similar roles twice before. Known for her passionate advocacy of punctuality, Ms. Arora’s newfound fame stemmed from her exemplary commitment to her responsibilities, as showcased in the viral video that captured the essence of her dedication.