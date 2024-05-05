IAF Solider Vikky Pahade Killed In Poonch Ambush Was About To Visit Home For 5-Year-Old Son's Birthday

IAF solider Vikky Pahade tragically lost his life in a terrorist assault in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir. He was scheduled to visit his hometown in three days to celebrate his son’s birthday. Hailing from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, Pahade had plans to return to his village of Nonia-Karbal on Tuesday.

According to local residents, 33-year-old IAF solider Pahade had recently visited his family to attend his sister’s wedding before rejoining his unit on April 18.

Vikky Pahade, who had served in the Indian Air Force since 2011, leaves behind his wife, a 5-year-old son, his mother, and three sisters.

Following the attack in Poonch, the Indian Air Force expressed their condolences, stating, “The CAS Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari and all personnel of the Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief.”

MUST READ: Surat: Cleric Who Was Plotting To Kill Nupur Sharma Arrested, Conspired With People From Pakistan & Offered 1 Crore

On May 4, terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch, resulting in five officials sustaining injuries. Tragically, Corporal Pahade later succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces initiated a large-scale manhunt after the terrorist attack, intensifying nakas and conducting thorough checks in the area.

The ongoing second phase of the manhunt involves a well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police in various areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, and Sheendara Top, aimed at neutralizing the terrorists.

Officials believe the terrorists have sought refuge in a forest following the attack. However, there has been no contact with them yet, prompting security personnel to continue combing operations.

ALSO READ: Modi Fires At Rahul: Claims Pakistan Prefers Congress ‘Shehzada’ As PM, Priyanka Offers Rebuttal