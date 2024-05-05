IAF Soldier Succumbs to Injuries Following Terrorist Attack in J-K's Poonch Sector

An Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier, injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector, has tragically passed away. Another soldier remains in critical condition, as per security force officials.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, marking a sombre turn of events.

Confirming the loss, security force officials stated, “One of the five Indian Air Force soldiers injured in the terrorist attack has passed away in hospital during treatment. One more soldier is critical and undergoing treatment while the remaining three are stable.”

The attack targeted an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in the Poonch sector, causing injuries to several military personnel.

In response, security forces promptly launched a search and cordon operation in the Shah Sitar area of the Poonch sector.

Following the attack, security measures have been heightened, with increased patrols and vehicle checks in the area. This incident underscores the ongoing threat posed by terrorist activities, necessitating continued vigilance and proactive security measures.