Kharge and Rahul Condemn Terrorist Attack on Air Force Convoy in Poonch

In a statement on X, Kharge denounced the “cowardly” assault on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, asserting, “We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and stand in solidarity with the nation against terrorism.”

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sorrow over the loss of Indian Air Force personnel in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased air warrior, Kharge emphasized India’s unwavering support for its soldiers and urged for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.

Similarly, Rahul Gandhi lamented the “shameful and sad” attack on the Army convoy in Poonch, denouncing the cowardice of the terrorists.

“I extend my heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldier and offer my condolences to his grieving family. My thoughts are with the injured soldiers, and I pray for their speedy recovery,” Gandhi expressed in his statement.

The terror attack resulted in the tragic death of an Indian Air Force personnel and left four others injured in Jammu’s Poonch district. The targeted area lies between Surankote’s Sanai Top and Mendhar’s Gursai area, within the border district.

Following the incident, security forces promptly initiated a search and cordon operation in the vicinity. The injured personnel were airlifted to Udhampur for medical treatment, where one succumbed to injuries.

In response to the attack, local Rashtriya Rifles units have intensified cordon and search operations in the area. Meanwhile, vehicles have been secured within the air base near Shahsitar.

The incident underscores the ongoing threat posed by terrorism in the region, highlighting the importance of continued vigilance and robust security measures.