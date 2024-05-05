'I'm Modi's Parivaar' Says Ayodhya-Babri Litigant Iqbal Ansari

In the latest development, Md Iqbal Ansari, the man who stood as the second litigant in the Ayodhya Babri case, following in his father’s footsteps, who fought against the construction of the Ram Temple, and who himself continued the legal battle against the Ram temple, has just unveiled a poster outside his residence. In the poster, he stands proudly with his family members, with the caption “Mai Hu Modi Ka Pariwar” (I am part of Modi’s family).

Speaking to the media, Iqbal Ansari articulated his stance stating, “The residents of Ayodhya are all respected individuals, whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. Here, everyone’s aspirations are deeply rooted in their respective faiths. Today, as PM Modi, the President, and the Chief Minister visit Ayodhya, they are welcomed by all. Progress requires us to stand together as a nation. Today, we are also part of this government, and we wish that the rules and laws are equal for everyone. The laws introduced by the Modi government are universal, which is why we stand with the Modi government. The BJP is a government that leads with inclusivity. It’s about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, Development for all).”

#AyodhyaRenaissance | Most iconic moment: Md Iqbal Ansari, a key figure in the Ayodhya Babri case, unveils a poster declaring ‘Mai hu Modi ka pariwar’ (I am part of Modi’s family). In his powerful statement, he emphasizes unity among Ayodhya’s diverse residents and expresses… pic.twitter.com/nMwMUQDs99 — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 5, 2024

NewsX Exclusive With Iqbal Ansari:

However, amidst the frenzy of the Lok Sabha Elections for the year 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive rally in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which is a key constituency in the politically crucial state, on Sunday. His visit will mark a significant moment ahead of the third phase of the General Assembly elections. His presence in Ayodhya will also be culminating in a visit to the Ram Mandir, signifying his first visit to the holy site since the inaugural ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony that took place earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari mentioned that Ayodhya will be heartily welcoming the Prime Minister, when he arrives for his rally. When asked about how he believes the Prime Minister’s roadhsow would be recieved by the people of Ayodhya, he stated,”When Ayodhya is in question, it is a city of religious significance. There are multiple parties and people coming to the city of Lord Ram. Everything, here, is auspicious and everybody should visit Ayodhya. Now if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also coming, it is a good thing.”

Ansari, while speaking to NewsX, asserted that the Prime Minister’s last term had been beneficial for the people of the country. It aided people and provided them with employment opportunities leading to several developments in the country without any descrimination towards people. Iqbal further asserted that everybody who comes to Ayodhya is a guest to the residents of the city and if given the opportunity, when the Prime Minister comes to Ayodhya, he would like to meet with the latter and welcome him with a garland along with shpwering flowers like he had previously done during the PM’s rally in 2023.

“I will definitely welcome him with a garland. Ayodhya is a city of religious people and anybody who comes to Ayodhya will be welcomed equally warmly by the people of Ayodhya. Now that Mr. Prime Minister is coming to the city, we will warmly welcome him and we will welcome him with the same affection and warmth after he wins the elections,” affirmed Iqbal Ansari.

When asked if he was wishing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s win in the Lok Sabha Elections, the former litigant reiterated that the was a resident of Ayodhya and the people of Ayodhya wished well for everyone and so he will also wish for the PM’s win since there had been no descrimination under his government and all the rules and regulations were abided by.

“The environment in the city has been better under the governance of Prime Minister Modi, the nation has been better under his governance.” Iqbal Ansari expressed confidence about the PM’s win in the third term as well, “I am hundred percent sure that he will win and the government will come in power for the third term as well because there ae a lot of people hoping for the same.”

While talking about the developments that have taken place in Ayodhya under the governance of Prime Minister Modi, Ansari elaborated that the city has undergone several changes. “There has been a lot of development in Ayodhya,” he pointed out that there was no railway station or airport in Ayodhya earlier but have now been made with grandeur. He further mentioned that the roads have also been constructed in the city.

The conversation with Iqbal Ansari provided a positive outlook towards the Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s roadshow which is set to take place later on Sunday.

Also read: Prime Minister Modi to Lead Campaign Blitz In Ayodhya, Amongst Other Cities

Who is Iqbal Ansari ?

Iqbal Ansari was a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir land dispute case. Hashim Ansari, Iqbal Ansari’s father was the main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute. He had fought the legal battle before the Supreme Court after his father’s demise. However, Ansari had applauded the court’s judgment after it granted Hindus ownership of the Ram Janmbhoomi site in a landmark ruling in November 2019.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commenced his campaign in the state of Uttar Pradesh with a grand roadshow in Kanpur. The highlight of his road show in Ayodhya will reportedly be his visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the epicenter of religious and political significance, where he will also be offering prayers and perform puja.

The PM’s massive roadshow along the ‘Ram Path,’ will reportedly be covering a 2-kilometer stretch from Sugriva Fort to Lata Chowk and is expected to garner a huge crowd of people.

In the light of the PM’s visit to the city, Ayodhya has been has been decked up to accord a grand welcome to the Prime Minister. Security measures have also been bolstered across the entire city, with comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure visit. The area has been meticulously divided into zones and sectors, with police personnel briefed on their security protocols.

With voting of the Lok Sabha elections being scheduled in seven phases, Ayodhya is set to go to polls on May 20.

In the backdrop of the BJP’s dominant performance in the state during the 2019 general elections, where the party secured 62 out of 80 seats, Prime Minister Modi’s continued engagement in Uttar Pradesh underscores the party’s concerted efforts to maintain its electoral stronghold in the state.

Also read: India Awaits Information from Canadian Authorities on Arrested Indian Men Linked to Khalistani Terrorist’s Murder” Says S Jaishankar