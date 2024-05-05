Prime Minister Modi to Lead Campaign Blitz In Ayodhya, Amongst Other Cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to intensify his campaign efforts in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with a series of high-profile events in key electoral constituencies. After recent campaign stops in Jharkhand and Bihar, Modi’s focus now shifts to key constituencies in the politically crucial state. His itinerary for the upcoming rallies include Etawah, Dhaurahra, and Ayodhya, culminating in a visit to the Ram Mandir, marking his first visit to the holy site since the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony earlier this year.

The Prime Minister began his UP campaign with a massive roadshow in Kanpur, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the wake of the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha Elections, he is gearing up to proceed to address public gatherings in Etawah and Dhaurahra, both significant electoral battlegrounds.

The highlight of his itinerary, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Ayodhya, the epicenter of religious and political significance. His visit holds symbolic importance, especially considering his participation in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony earlier this year, where the deity Ram Lalla was ceremonially enthroned.

Prime Minister Modi will reportedly be offering prayers and perform puja at the Ram Mandir during his visit to Ayodhya. This will be followed by a grand roadshow along the ‘Ram Path,’ covering a 2-kilometer stretch from Sugriva Fort to Lata Chowk. This event is expected to garner a huge crowd of people and is set to feature diverse cultural representations, including Sindhis, Punjabis, farmers, and women adorned in traditional attire.

Ahead Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the city of Ayodhya has been abuzz with preparations. The entire city has been decked up to accord a grand welcome to the Prime Minister. Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram Temple, highlighted the extensive arrangements made along the route of the roadshow, emphasizing the significance of Modi’s visit to the holy city.

Security measures have been bolstered across Ayodhya, with Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar affirming comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure visit. The area has been meticulously divided into zones and sectors, with police personnel briefed on their security protocols.

The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, a state with significant political weightage, underscore the significance of Prime Minister Modi’s campaign blitz. With voting scheduled in seven phases and Ayodhya going to polls on May 20, the Prime Minister’s visit assumes strategic importance in influencing electoral outcomes.

In the backdrop of the BJP’s dominant performance in the state during the 2019 general elections, where the party secured 62 out of 80 seats, Prime Minister Modi’s continued engagement in Uttar Pradesh underscores the party’s concerted efforts to maintain its electoral stronghold in the state.