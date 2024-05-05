India Awaits Canadian Police Updates on Arrested Nationals Charged with Khalistani Terrorist's Murder

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India will await further information from Canadian authorities regarding the three Indian nationals arrested and charged with the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Jaishankar’s remarks underscore India’s stance on the matter, emphasizing that the investigation into Nijjar’s death remains Canada’s internal affair.

The three individuals, identified as Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karanpreet Singh, 28, residents of Edmonton, were charged by Canadian authorities with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Nijjar’s killing.

Jaishankar, speaking during an interaction with journalists in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, acknowledged reports of the arrests and highlighted the need for clarity from Canadian law enforcement regarding the suspects’ backgrounds and alleged involvement. He noted that while the individuals appear to have ties to organized crime, India awaits official confirmation from Canadian authorities.

The minister’s comments reflect ongoing tensions between India and Canada, exacerbated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s previous accusations of potential Indian involvement in Nijjar’s murder. India has vehemently denied these allegations, dismissing them as baseless and politically motivated.

Responding to queries regarding Trudeau’s assertions, Jaishankar reiterated India’s position, citing a lack of evidence and cooperation from Canadian authorities. He attributed Trudeau’s accusations to domestic political pressures, particularly in the lead-up to Canadian elections, characterizing them as part of a broader trend of vote bank politics.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Verma, India’s high commissioner to Canada, expressed hopes for continued communication and updates from Canadian law enforcement regarding the arrested individuals. Verma emphasized that the matter remains internal to Canada, refraining from further comment on the ongoing investigation.

As India awaits developments in the case, the incident underscores the complexities surrounding bilateral relations and the need for transparency and cooperation between nations in addressing transnational crimes and allegations.